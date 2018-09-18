Coast Union High cross country runners put forth ‘valiant effort’ in Morro Bay race

Coast Union High School cross country runner Amy Colin had the best showing for the Broncos in the annual Morro Bay Invitational Cross Country race on Saturday, Sept. 8. Competing in the “junior varsity” 3-mile event, Colin finished 49th out of 160 runners with a time of 27:50.
On the boy’s side of the 3-mile event, Eder Ramirez came in 272nd (out of 310 competitors) with a time of 27:41.3. Jorge Merced finished 280th in that event (28:03.1); Axel Becceril was number 282 with a time of 28:13.7; and Giovianni Espinoza finished 300th in 30:56.
In the 2-mile event, Alex Mercado finished 126th (out of 162 runners) in 19:13; and Andy Garcia came in 128th (19:24.7).
Cross country coach Ayen Johnson said his team “performed well” notwithstanding that Morro Bay is a “tough course.” He ran three freshmen and “some newcomers” who ran a race for the first time.
“With only two full weeks of practice, they gave a valiant effort,” Johnson wrote in an email interview.
