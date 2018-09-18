Coast Union High football drops 3rd straight non-conference game to start season

The Coast Union High School lost their third straight non-league football game Friday, Sept. 14, at the hands of the Laguna Blanca Owls in Santa Barbara.
Despite the 60-36 defeat, however, Coast Union didn’t go quietly. In fact, midway through the third quarter, the Broncos were knocking on the door, trailing just 32-30.
But the Owls’ high-powered offense took over the game’s momentum; Coast’s defense couldn’t stop Laguna Blanca’s runs around the right side of the field – aided by speedy blockers clearing the way.
Still, according to head coach Andrew Crosby, the team is “making great strides” as they plow through a tough schedule prior to Coast Valley League play, which begins Oct. 5 against Maricopa.
“We’re working toward being ready for league play,” offensive coordinator Charlie Casale said, reflecting optimism at the progress of the seven freshmen on the squad.
The highlights for Coast included touchdowns scored by Bronco junior quarterback Emany Plasencia, whose powerful legs propelled into the end zone four times. Three of those scores were quarterback keepers – and substantial credit goes to Plasencia’s center, junior Spencer Magnuson, whose authoritative forward thrusts at the snap of the ball pushed the Owls’ line back, giving Plasencia the momentum to pile-drive in for the score.
Plasencia also threw a touchdown pass to his top receiver, Cristian Castillo, who was all over the field making one great catch after another, sometimes making sensational grabs of Plasencia’s darts with defenders hounding him. Unofficially, the 6-foot sophomore caught 10 passes.
Up next
Coast Union plays host to the Trona High School Tornadoes, from the western edge of the Death Valley National Monument, on Friday, Sept. 21. Kickoff for that game, Coast’s first home contest of the season, was moved to 5 p.m. from 7 p.m. due to travel concerns for Trona.
The game will be broadcast on KTEA (103.5 FM) and streams live on 103.5ktea.com.
