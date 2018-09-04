Coast Union High cross country runners show well at Pinedorado fun run

Coast Union High School’s David Amodei crossed the finish line fifth among 47 runners in the 2018 Annual American Foreign Service 5K Fun Run during Cambria’s Pinedorado celebration Saturday, Sept. 1. Amodei, a junior multi-sport student athlete, finished the race in 19:32.
Not far behind Amodei was Santa Lucia Middle School eighth-grader Alex Merced, who finished seventh (22:49). Alex’s older brother, Jorge Merced, came in 11th (23:59).
Bronco freshman cross country runner Amy Colin came in 16th with a finishing time of 24:55; she was the first overall female finisher in the competition.
Other members of the Coast Union cross country team who competed included: Eder Ramirez (8th, 22:33); Andy Garcia (9th, 23:43); and Axel Becceril (15th, 24:42).
The 5K raised $1,900, according to AFS coordinator Sharon Bisso. The AFS funds are used to support foreign exchange students attending Coast Union and students from Cambria studying abroad.
