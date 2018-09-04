Coast Union volleyball off to respectable start after offseason of preparation

The Coast Union High School volleyball team has carved out a 3-3 early season record — in games through Aug. 30 — respectable considering the three losses were against larger schools with more advanced programs.
After splitting their first two games between Santa Maria (win) and Laguna Blanca (loss), the Lady Broncos lost to Orcutt Academy on Aug. 23 (12-25, 21-25, 16-25); and they were defeated by Rolling Hills Preparatory School, 2-1 (20-25, 25-20, 7-15), on Aug. 25.
Coast Union was then victorious against a pair of Coast Valley League opponents: They topped Coastal Christian on Aug. 28, 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-18); and on Aug. 30, they defeated a very tough Shandon team, 3-2 (25-14, 24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10).
Head coach Pam Kenyon’s strategy heading into the season was focused around conditioning, included lifting weights and playing “a lot of volleyball” during open-gym sessions.
“We do drills and try to have conditioning be of a part of a high intensity practice,” Kenyon said.
The next home volleyball game for Kenyon’s team is Thursday, Sept. 6, a rematch against Orcutt Academy at 6 p.m.
Comments