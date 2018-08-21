Coast Union High still searching for its next boys basketball head coach

Coast Union High School is still looking to replace longtime boys basketball head coach Tim May, who left the position after 13 years to pursue a doctorate in education at Regent University in Virginia.





Coast Union Athletic Director Andrew Crosby prefers a person with coaching experience, but he “would be happy with someone with playing experience and knowledge of the game of basketball.”

Crosby would like to have a new coach on board by late October for the upcoming season, which begins in November.

Crosby is welcoming candidates from around San Luis Obispo County, and would consider a Cal Poly student with basketball experience.

“I want someone with enthusiasm, a desire to teach and mentor, who shares a passion for the game of basketball,” Crosby said.

The position includes a paid stipend.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking to build a program and continue the success that Tim May established,” Crosby said.

May, a 1999 graduate of Coast Union, coached in Cambria for 13 years, establishing a 79-6 record in the Coast Valley League over the past 14 years.

Individuals interested in the position can email Crosby at acrosby@coastusd.org or call Coast Union High School at 805-927-3889.