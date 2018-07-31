North Coast Little League seeking board member to ‘advocate’ for Cambria players

The Coast Little League organization — the umbrella group representing youth baseball players in Los Osos, Morro Bay, Cayucos and Cambria — is seeking a volunteer board member to advocate for Cambria’s Little League players on the Reds and Giants teams.
Cambria Reds Little League coach Matthew Saunders said the board member being sought will serve as “player representative” for Cambria’s Little Leaguers. The player representative will assure that Cambria’s players have adequate equipment, that fields are in good shape, and he or she will also help with developing the sport’s positive features.
Part of the duties of the Player Representative will be to help recruit coaches and players for Cambria’s Little League experience. Also, the board member will be asked to ensure that banners and flyers are put up announcing important events during the Little League season.
Saunders adds that the board member is expected to “make sure the kids are having fun and learning to love and play the game.”
Those interested in this board position, which requires attendance at monthly board meetings at the Sea Pines Lodge in Los Osos, should email Saunders at coastLLG@gmail.com.
