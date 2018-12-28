Cambria Film Festival returns in February. Find out what’s playing and how to get tickets

“Love is in the Air” is the theme for the second annual Cambria Film Festival, being held at various locations Feb. 7-10.

The festival includes showings of 14 feature films and more than three dozen short films from 17 different countries, including the United States, the Philippines, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Serbia, Malaysia, France, Belgium, Ukraine, Spain, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Russia, and Germany.

A $60 festival pass gives the holder priority early seating to see all films, most of which are shown at small, limited-seating venues.

VIP tickets, which sold out early, include several pre-show receptions (including filmmakers) for “Heart of Paradise” (set at Paso’s Niner Wine Estates, with its “heart hill”), “Tale as Old as Time: The Making of Beauty and the Beast,” and “Love and Bananas.” But the standard fest pass includes those film showings, too.

An additional $25 ticket is required to attend an awards gala at Hearst Castle, which includes screening of the “Thin Man,” a 1934 classic with William Powell and Myrna Loy.

For details and tickets, visit cambriafilmfestival.com.