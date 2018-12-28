Cambria lands on another vacation-destination list — this time because it’s so relaxing

Lots of glowing adjectives help describe Cambria, but according to Remedy Review, the latest definition is “relaxing.”

In the website’s Dec. 21 listing of the 16 most relaxing U.S. cities for a vacation, Cambria came in 10th.

Now, Cambria isn’t officially a city, not being incorporated, and at a population hovering around 6,000, it’s one of the smallest communities on the list.

It’s also the only California location to make the cut, and was described by reporter Mary Sauer as being “small enough to be walkable,” or visitors can rent a bike. “Beaches and trails make for unending outdoor relaxation,” and “the town is full of low-key activities like antique shopping, art galleries and a day spa.”

Remedy Review’s is far from the only rave review Cambria has gotten. The town has made many “best-of” lists, including USA Today’s 2015 report on the best California beaches and a long, detailed write-up in the Nov. 17 Independent Travel Cats blog.

Other relaxing locales on Sauer’s list include, from first place to 16th: Charlotte, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia, Hot Springs, Arkansas; Sanibel Island, Florida; Asheville, North Carolina; Newport, Rhode Island; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Cambria; Ashland, Oregon; Sedona, Arizona; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Austin, Texas.

Reportedly, the list focused on options for a “more low-key vacation,” with the “slow-pace, low-stress environment our busy souls crave.”

Remedy Review has heaped praise on California’s Central Coast before. Pacific Coast Highway made the site’s list of “Best Holiday Road Trip Destinations Where You Can De-stress.”

In this area, the roadway is identified as Highway 1.

Sauer wrote Dec. 12 that a winter getaway road trip along Highway 1 is “arguably among the best road trips in the United States, thanks to the breathtaking beauty of the coast.” She mentioned having lunch and sightseeing in Big Sur and the “amazing stop” at the elephant seal rookery north of San Simeon.

Remedy Review defines its mission as advancing the wellbeing of people, helping them “navigate the ever-changing landscape of natural health options,” including the use of hemp and CBD products. Hemp and CBD (cannabidiol) are produced from cannabis, but are not psychoactive.