This SLO County hotel just landed on travel magazine’s Hot List

Rooms at White Water in Cambria have ocean views. The hotel was featured on Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Hot List.

Cambria’s White Water hotel just landed on another prestigious list.

Located at 6736 Moonstone Beach Drive, the North Coast hotel was one of only five California lodgings to make Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Hot List, which ranks “the best new hotels from around the world,” according to the magazine.

“Despite enormous hardship in the travel industry, exceptional properties have continued to open across the globe,” said Condé Naste Traveler, whose 2021 list includes restaurants, transportation and destinations.

Those hot properties include White Water, a remodeled hotel that combines the original White Water inn, which opened in 1988, and the neighboring 9Iron motel.

Since officially reopening in November, the inn has received a glowing review in Vogue magazine and landed Travel + Leisure magazine’s It List.

The Cambrian newsletter Your weekly update on North Coast news, sent to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Condé Nast Traveler called White Water “the perfect example of a hotel that is the destination in and of itself.”

White Water hotel in Cambria is featured as one of 69 properties on Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Hot List. Jonny Valiant

“Situated on a stretch of cypress tree-studded Moonstone Beach Drive, this surfer chic lodge is an ideal outpost for a Central Coast escape,” the magazine said.

The 25-room inn is at the north end of Cambria’s Moonstone Beach Drive, just south of Leffingwell Landing.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the “exquisitely designed lodge” owned by PRG Hospitality Group features “modern California style” rooms with ocean views and “first-class amenities ... including outdoor soaking tubs, wood slatted headboards, indigo and chambray details and house beach cruisers, all curated by interior designer Nina Freudenberger.”

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

The magazine noted that the hotel has yet to open its full-service restaurant, but offers “excellent grab-and-go options” such as jambon beurre sandwiches.

A room at White Water in Cambria features a king-sized bed and an ocean view. The hotel was featured in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Hot List. Jonny Valiant

“Set along a magical strip of Highway 1, Cambria is one of the region’s unsung gems that has all the small town charm that you’d come to expect,” Condé Nast Traveler said. “The jagged coastline dotted with elegant oversize cypress trees, Monterey pines and majestic tide pools would be enough reason to visit, but add in a top-notch hotel like White Water and you’ll have a hard time checking out.”

Condé Nast Traveler also gave shout-outs to Cambria attractions including Covell Clydesdale Ranch, the Cambria farmers market and Linn’s Restaurant, as well as Hearst Ranch Winery in San Simeon.

As of May 10, double-room rates at White Water through September ranged from $244 to $664 a night, with holiday rates capping out at $834.

For more information, call 805-927-1066 or visit whitewatercambria.com.

Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Hot List features a total of 69 destinations across the globe.

The other Golden State lodgings that made the cut were Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, Montage Healdsburg in Healdsburg and Cara Hotel and Hotel June in Los Angeles.

To see the complete list, visit cntraveler.com/story/hot-list-2021-winners.