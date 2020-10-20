Halloween Trunk-and-Treat event planned for North Coast. Here are the details

Some North Coast adults have taken on the challenge of providing safe Halloween fun for youngsters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families can attend a Trunk-and-Treat event at the Pinedorado grounds, next to the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. in Cambria.

The event will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Spacing will be marked temporarily on the pavement to show how far apart the household groups must be.

Everybody must wear a coronavirus-safe mask, even the trunk-or-treating kids, according to organizer Liz Bannon. As the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said in its recent Halloween advice, “a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth face covering.”

Only 10 youngsters and their accompanying adults will be allowed to enter the grounds at a time from the lighthouse-beacon side of the grounds. They’ll traverse a one-way “circle-the-wagons” loop of properly spaced, parked vehicles with open trunks filled with factory-wrapped and sealed treats.

Adults wearing masks and gloves will hand out the candy.

Then the children and the adults with them will leave the grounds via a different route, Bannon said. “They won’t be able to stand there and eat the candy,” she said, but will have to keep moving along the trick-or-treat trail.

On Oct. 13, the Cambria Lions Club granted Bannon permission to use the grounds for the event, and since then, she’s been drumming up adult volunteers to fill a number of precautionary niches.

Donations of candy will be appreciated, she said, since there’s no way to predict how many youngsters will show up.

Volunteer jobs include helping family groups and household groups line up at a proper distance from each other, controlling the flow so no more than 10 children at a time are in the Pinedorado grounds, assuring that everybody leaves in the proper direction and at a proper distance from others, and generally being there to make sure everybody is as safe as possible and having a good time.

Bannon said she and others are doing this because local kids, including her own grandchildren, “need some normalcy in their lives right now.”

“If people can take kids into Costco and grocery stores, they should be able to let them trick or treat,” she said, as long as they do it “COVID-spaced, socially distanced, and tightly monitored for the flow of traffic.”

For details or to volunteer, call Bannon at 805-235-1818.

Halloween pancake breakfast in Cambria

There’ll also be a pancake breakfast at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. in Cambria, on Halloween morning.

Admission is $5 a plate to help raise funds for a Cambria skatepark. Wear a costume for a chance to win a custom SKATE CAMBRIA skateboard. For details, to donate or for Skate Cambria merchandise, go to www.skatecambria.com.