San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

How do you celebrate Halloween during coronavirus? SLO County health officials share tips

Halloween is a time of ghosts and ghouls, but what’s scaring local health officials this year is the potential for increased coronavirus spread.

Halloween traditions frequently involve the mixing of households as friends and family gather for parties and trick-or-treat at houses throughout the community. Those activities are all discouraged this year due to COVID-19, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Although trick-or-treaters often wear masks as part of their costumes, health officials said costume masks are not enough.

On Friday, the county Public Health Department released guidance on how to celebrate while reducing the risk of the spread of COVID-19. The agency urges residents to:

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We can still enjoy Halloween and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in our communities,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release Friday.

Online parties and costume contests, drive-through parades and drive-in movie theaters were suggested alternatives to trick-or-treating, according to the release.

The county also recommended people follow additional guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the county, carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, indoor or outdoor haunted houses and in-person parties will not be permitted given the high risks of COVID-19 spread.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service