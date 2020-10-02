SLO County adds 36 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County added 36 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, according to ReadySLO.org.

That brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March to 3,685.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remained in the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy based on data from the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, the CDPH said on their website.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, up from the 1.5% positivity rate recorded the previous week.

For the week of Sept. 13, the county had an adjusted average of 5.9 new cases per 100,000 people per day — 2.4 higher than the previous week.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here’s where new COVID-19 cases were added Friday in San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles: 11

San Luis Obispo: 11

Oceano: 3

Morro Bay: 2

Arroyo Grande: 1

Atascadero: 1

Cal Poly (on campus): 1

Grover Beach: 1

San Miguel: 1

Shandon: 1

Templeton: 1

Total coronavirus cases by city are:

Paso Robles: 899





San Luis Obispo: 624

Atascadero: 380

Nipomo: 350

Arroyo Grande: 218

Grover Beach: 162

Templeton: 129

Oceano: 123

San Miguel: 122

Pismo Beach: 65

Morro Bay: 62

Los Osos: 58

Shandon: 49

Cambria: 35

Santa Margarita: 31

Creston: 19

Cayucos: 18

Avila Beach: 7

San Simeon: 6

San Luis Obispo County’s total does not include eight of the 300 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Six inmates who tested positive were released from custody and one inmate died due to COVID-19.

A total of 130 Cal Poly students and six faculty and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the university.

Fifteen students who live on campus were in isolation as of Friday. In addition, 201 Cal Poly students were in quarantine.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Friday: 204

Recovered cases: 3,450

People recovering at home: 197

People receiving hospital care: 7

People in an intensive care unit: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 31

And here is a look at the racial breakdown of local coronavirus cases:

Hispanic and Latino: 1,679

White: 1286

Other and under investigation: 542

Black or African American: 70

Asian and Pacific Islander: 69

Multiracial: 31

American Indian or Alaska Native: 8

According to ReadySLO.org, craftsmen, construction workers and other skilled laborers make up more than 558 of the county’s cases. The unemployed population and those in higher education come in second and third for job sectors with the most local coronavirus cases.

San Luis Obispo County public and private health labs conduct an average of 356.3 tests per 100,000 per day, according to the county. The state average is 217.9.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free testing clinics are located throughout the county:

Arroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

: Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. Begins Oct. 5.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Begins Oct. 6.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists over a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.