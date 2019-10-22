Here are the contest results from the Cambria Scarecrow Festival

As droves of people continue to drive by, walk past, stop at, photograph, pose for selfies with and even talk to the hundreds of creative scarecrows lining business-district streets in Cambria and San Simeon, results of the Oct. 2 judging of about 100 new sculptures were announced at the Octoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Some new scarecrows (including the charming “Brock Carter and Friend” duo at Shamel Park) were set up too late to qualify for the judging.

And several scarecrows popped up in residential areas as locals decided they wanted to play, too. How about that startled scarecrow couple besieged with a flock of flamingos alongside Park Hill’s Windsor Boulevard, before the curve, right before the park?

Contest results, as determined by judges Sarah Linn (The Tribune’s entertainment editor), Dustin Klemann (KSBY Daybreak co-anchor) and Jeanette Trompeter (former news anchor and president of The Foundation at Hearst Castle) are as follows:

Cambria Scarecrow Festival judges judges, from right, Sarah Linn (The Tribune’s entertainment editor), Dustin Klemann (KSBY Daybreak co-anchor) and Jeanette Trompeter (former news anchor and president of The Foundation at Hearst Castle) evaluate one of the many sculptures around town. Kathe Tanner ktanner@thetribunenews.com

• Best of Show, grand prize: Seabiscuit, Robin’s restaurant.

• Traditional: 1, Farmer Red and His Pig Miss Prissy, Little Sur Inn; 2, Pippi Longstocking and Mr. Nillson, Artifacts; 3, On-Time Henry, Pinedorado Grounds.

• Humorous: 1, Strong Man, Joselyn Center; 2, Vincent Van Crow, Breen Realty, 3, Harvest Feast, GOWA.

The Strong Man by Beverly Whitaker stands in front of the lawn bowling area. Scarecrows are wandering the streets of Cambria and San Simeon as the October festival is underway. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

• Most Imaginative: 1, The Mime, Envoy Mortgage; 2, Truly Beet-iful, Soto’s True Earth Market; 3, Chimney Sweep group, Cavalier Oceanfront Resort.

• Inspired by Real Life: 1, Amy Winehouse, Lily’s Coffeehouse; 2, Lady Liberty, San Simeon Lodge; 3, USS Spinax, Veterans Memorial Building.

• Inspired by the Ocean: 1, Just Max, Moonstone Beach Bar and Grill, 2, Crow Neptune, Black Hand Cellars; 3, Crab Aaron Crow, West End Bar and Grill.

• Using the Unexpected: 1, Shabby Chic-a-walker Rosie, Simplistic Home; 2, Shelley the Mermaid, Seawind; 3, Keepers of the Forest, Verde of Cambria.

The Mime by Mary Nixon, Amy Marshall and Nancy Lacey. Scarecrows are wandering the streets of Cambria and San Simeon as the October festival is underway. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

• Duo, Trio or Small Group: 1, Family Shrek, Cambria Pines Lodge; 2, Gnomes (Guardin’ Gnome and the Peaceful Gnomad), Verde of Cambria; 3, Angelique and Barnabas, Pacific Hair.

• Best Adult Workshop Scarecrow: 1, Twiggy, The Pit Stop; 2, Maude Molly, Gold Coast Realty; 3, Pala’ai Pumpkin, Cambria Palms Motel.

• Best Kinetic: 1, Blowing Kisses, near Shell Station;

• Spinning Giant, near Shell Station; 3, Dancing Dolphins, near Shell Station.

• Best Group Installation: 1, Zombie Wedding, Cambria Drive and Main Street; 2, Arachnaphobia, Olallieberry Inn; 3, Fiesta Day of the Dead, San Simeon Bar and Grill.

Zombie Natalie by Terri Pilot is part of a horde of zombies roaming along Cambria Drive. Scarecrows are wandering the streets of Cambria and San Simeon as the October festival is underway. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Some of the winners were created by professional artists, others by stalwart scarecrow builders. Some were created by business owners (or, in one case, children of the business owners). And some names crop up on a several of the sculptures, such as Mary Nixon, Amy Marshal, Teri Pilot, Art Sherwyn and others.

For a complete list of the scarecrows and their creators, plus some photos, go to www.facebook.com/CambriaScarecrows/. For a map of scarecrow locations and photos from previous years’ festivals, go to www.cambriascarecrows.com.