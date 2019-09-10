It’s that time of year again. Scarecrows will soon be popping up around Cambria

How Cambria’s colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made Now in its eighth year, the Cambria Scarecrow Festival features more than 500 colorful, often kooky scarecrows on display for the month of October. Retired teacher Christine “Chris” Fischer talks about the inspiration and construction process behi Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Now in its eighth year, the Cambria Scarecrow Festival features more than 500 colorful, often kooky scarecrows on display for the month of October. Retired teacher Christine “Chris” Fischer talks about the inspiration and construction process behi

About 400 unique creations are expected to pop up alongside the main streets of Cambria and San Simeon in a couple of weeks.

The funny, spooky, whimsical, nostalgic and even inspiring sculptures of the free 11th annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival will line sidewalks and balconies, fields, fences, windows, roofs and other locales throughout the downtown areas. The festival is a manifestation of local creativity.

Most scarecrows will go on display during the weekend of Sept. 29, and they’ll stay up throughout October. In general, all scarecrows will be removed on Friday, Nov. 1. However, some may go into hiding temporarily during inclement weather, either inside the nearest building or under cover. Rain isn’t good for most scarecrows (“I’m melting!”), and windy weather is definitely risky.

Many first-time festival visitors say they had no idea scarecrows came in such wide variety, from big to tiny, from traditional to animated to obscure to downright weird.

Organizers say planned highlights in this year’s displays include a zombie wedding and a Day of the Dead celebration.

If past attendance is a clue, thousands of people will come to town to see the displays during the festival. Scarecrow viewing is free, as is admission to the Oct. 19 OctoberFest on the town’s Pinedorado grounds. While there, however, attendees can buy brats, local ice cream, beer and wine as they enjoy the music and peruse an arts and crafts fair and scarecrow displays. Winners of the competition among the new scarecrow entries will be announced at OctoberFest.

There’ll also be a special scarecrow fundraiser on Sept. 28, “Game Day at the Ocean,” with wine, food, music and a fun (if slightly mysterious) interactive team game on a 5 acre estate just north of Cambria. Tickets are $47, attendance is limited and proceeds benefit festival installation activities of the nonprofit Cambria Scarecrow Festival, Inc.

For details on the festival, go to www.cambriascarecrows.com and click on the events tab.