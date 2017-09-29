Where to pick your own pumpkins in SLO County

Orange you glad it’s almost Halloween?

Whether you’re looking for hay rides, corn mazes, festive fall decorations or the perfect pumpkin for a jolly jack-o’-lantern, these local pumpkin patches offer the ultimate in harvest-time fun. Grab your pumpkin spice latte and go!

Brock Chaney, 2, from Grover Beach shows off his pumpkin at Avila Valley Barn in San Luis Obispo. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Avila Valley Barn

What: Take a tractor ride around the picture-perfect property before selecting a squash at the pumpkin patch. (Several varieties of gourds and squash are also available at the fruit and vegetable stand.) Other attractions include hay mazes, pony rides and plenty of friendly farm animals eager to be fed.

Where: 560 Avila Beach Drive, San Luis Obispo

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Info: 805-595-2816 or www.avilavalleybarn.com

A grinning jack-o-lantern greets visitors to a Los Osos pumpkin patch. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Brookshire Farms

What: Family fun is the focus at this farm just outside of Los Osos. Although anyone can buy the pre-harvested pumpkins, admission to the farm adventure area — $8 to $13, or free for kids two and under — gives you all-day access to attractions including hay rides, inflatable slides and rubber duck races, plus an obstacle course, a playground and a corn maze. (Bring your flashlights to explore the maze at night starting at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27; night maze admission is $13.)

Where: 4747 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Saturday and Sunday

Info: 805-549-8733 or www.brookshirefarms.com

More than 70 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and winter squash are available for sale at Chesebrough Farm in Templeton. Donna Chesebrough

Chesebrough Farm

What: Cute scarecrows guard more than 60 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and winter squash at an old-fashioned roadside stand that offers weekend carriage rides and plenty of opportunities for fun selfies. Watch powerful tractors and trucks drag loads through the dirt at the Templeton FFA Tractor Pull on Saturday, Oct. 6; tickets cost $10, with proceeds benefiting the Templeton FFA program. (Children 6 and under get in free.)

Where: 790 Moss Lane, Templeton

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Info: 805-434-0843 or www.chesebroughfarm.com

First grade teacher Carol Simpson joins her charges in the hay maze at Jack Creek Farms in Templeton. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Jack Creek Farms

What: Pick up a pumpkin while sipping cider and sampling honey at the country store, or head to the pumpkin patch to hunt for your own orange treasures. Don’t miss Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 6, featuring free activities including farm animals, a haystack and a wooden train. For $10, kids can decorate pumpkins with glitter, paint and pom-poms at the Pumpkin Painting Corral.

Where: 5000 Highway 46 West, Templeton

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Info: 805-239-1915 or www.jackcreekfarms.com

A green gourd rests on top of orange pumpkins at a San Luis Obispo County farm. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Nipomo Pumpkin Patch

What: Offering affordable pumpkins ranging in size from four ounces to 200 pounds, this traditional farm in the scenic South County countryside is delightfully old-school.

Where: 662 Eucalyptus Road, Nipomo

When: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily

Info: 805-929-4153 or www.facebook.com/Nipomo-Pumpkin-Patch-198217957025197

Pumpkins await buyers at a Los Osos farm as Hollister Peak looms in the background. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

The Pumpkin Patch

What: Venture to the outskirts of San Luis Obispo for an old-fashioned pumpkin patch offering a vast variety of pumpkins at appealing prices. Can’t drop by during business hours? There’s an honor system in place for folks who need an emergency squash after hours.

Where: 2315 Biddle Ranch Road, San Luis Obispo

When: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Info: 805-439-3214 or www.facebook.com/thepumpkinpatchslo

Second graders from Monarch Grove Elementery in Los Osos explore a corn maze on a field trip. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

River ‘K’ Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

What: Pumpkins, hayrides and a massive corn maze stretching more than three acres make this Paso Robles farm a North County mainstay. It’s been open nearly 50 years.

Where: 5670 North River Road, Paso Robles

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Info: 805-441-3705 or www.facebook.com/riverkpumpkins