Project rebuilding Hwy. 1 after Mud Creek Slide is up for an award. And you can vote for it

Watch the first cars drive Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast on Wednesday. Drone video shows the progress that crews made to restore the historic road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast on Wednesday. Drone video shows the progress that crews made to restore the historic road.

Nearly a month of online voting will determine if the $54 million Highway 1 restoration project at Big Sur’s Mud Creek area will win the People’s Choice award in a national transportation project competition.

Voting ends Oct. 6.

Judges will select the grand prize winner from a dozen finalists in 12th annual America’s Transportation Awards competition. According to the awards’ website, the competition is designed to “showcase the excellent work done by state departments of transportation to deliver quality transportation services to the American public.”

Each person can vote for their favorite project once a day. Learn more and cast those votes online.

The Mud Creek project was one of three nominated for the best use of innovation and technology. A Caltrans media release said of the project, “The iconic Big Sur coastline is considered one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world and is designated a National Scenic Byway. On May 20, 2017, after record winter rainfall of more than 100 inches, a massive landslide sent nearly 6 million cubic yards of material into the Pacific Ocean, displaced 50 acres of land, created 2,400 feet of new shoreline and buried a one-quarter mile section of roadway.

“It was the biggest landslide ever along the Big Sur coast, cutting the lifeline between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. The Mud Creek project stabilized the area and built a new section of State Route 1 across the slide material. This rebuilding took place seven days a week.”

The project was completed by Caltrans and John Madonna Construction in July 2018 — two months ahead of schedule. “We are all very proud of everyone who worked on this project leading to this nomination,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

Other competition finalists included small, medium and large projects in the quality of life/community development, innovation and technology and operations excellence categories. Those projects — in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois/Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington State, Wisconsin and Maryland — involved reconstruction, highway interchanges, express lanes, highway widening, a bridge, connecting communities, infrastructure, mountain pass work, expanding a rail project and rebuilding after Hurricane Florence.

Winning projects in each category will win a $10,000 donation to the charity of choice; Caltrans already has selected the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) to be its beneficiary. According to Caltrans, “CTF is the leading charitable transportation organization in the state and supports California’s transportation community in many ways, including scholarships for students pursuing transportation careers and financial assistance to workers injured on the job and to the families of transportation workers killed on the job.”