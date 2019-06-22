The Cambrian
Think there’s too much traffic on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur? Here’s how you can have your say
Highway 1 reopens at Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur
Caltrans is launching an effort to update management plans for Highway 1 in Big Sur.
With this summer’s increased — and sometimes dangerous — traffic jams on the popular and scenic stretch of roadway, the state road agency is holding various public outreach events in several locations throughout the corridor to get input on a Sustainable Transportation Demand Management Plan.
“The plan will provide a collaborative and comprehensive framework to address the increasing visitor demand along the Big Sur Coast in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way,” according to the plan’s website.
The review-and-update process is expected to last at least through November.
Two public workshops will be held Tuesday in San Luis Obispo and Cambria, respectively. The SLO meeting will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments offices, 1114 Marsh St. The Cambria meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
Comments