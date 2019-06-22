Think there’s too much traffic on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur? Here’s how you can have your say

Highway 1 reopens at Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur Wednesday morning. The road was closed for over a year after the massive landslide wiped out Hwy. 1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur Wednesday morning. The road was closed for over a year after the massive landslide wiped out Hwy. 1.

Caltrans is launching an effort to update management plans for Highway 1 in Big Sur.

With this summer’s increased — and sometimes dangerous — traffic jams on the popular and scenic stretch of roadway, the state road agency is holding various public outreach events in several locations throughout the corridor to get input on a Sustainable Transportation Demand Management Plan.

“The plan will provide a collaborative and comprehensive framework to address the increasing visitor demand along the Big Sur Coast in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way,” according to the plan’s website.

The review-and-update process is expected to last at least through November.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two public workshops will be held Tuesday in San Luis Obispo and Cambria, respectively. The SLO meeting will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments offices, 1114 Marsh St. The Cambria meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.