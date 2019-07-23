Progress made in delay-causing Hwy. 1 construction near Cambria. Here’s what’s left to finish

A drone’s-eye view of Cambria’s pine forest Here's a unique view of the Cambria pine forest, narrated by Fire Chief Mark Miller and filmed in March 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a unique view of the Cambria pine forest, narrated by Fire Chief Mark Miller and filmed in March 2015.

A lot of the big heavy roadwork, like paving, has been completed in a couple of Caltrans resurfacing projects between Cambria and Cayucos, according to Rick Silva, resident engineer for the Caltrans construction office in Cambria.

In Cayucos, “we finished the last ramp last night,” Silva said July 16, which leaves side streets and driveways, rumble strips, striping, electrical, and putting in some ‘diking’ (where water hits the side of the road).

That work continues almost around the clock, according to information from Jim Shivers, Caltrans spokesman. He said crews would be there “from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the day, and from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. overnight.”

In the project from Cambria Pines Road to Harmony, crews will work between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., with additional work done grinding the bumps in the road between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the week of July 29.

“And we are trying to keep the delays below 20 minutes,” Silva said.

Work will include installing rumble strips and electronics, shoulder work and slurry sealing near driveways and side roads (Weymouth Street, Windsor Boulevard, and Cambria, Burton and Ardath drives), but all the signal-demand electronics should be working by now.

Silva said crews are “installing the rumble strips to the right of the fog line to reduce noise heard by residents.”

And after Aug. 2 in the Cambria job, “there should only be the final striping,” he said.