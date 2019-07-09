Two-story furniture store planned for Cambria goes under review

These SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses closed in 2019 Restaurants, stores and supermarkets that have closed in San Luis Obispo County in 2019 include Spike's Pub in San Luis Obispo and Cookie Crock Warehouse in Morro Bay. Here are some of the other local businesses that have closed their doors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurants, stores and supermarkets that have closed in San Luis Obispo County in 2019 include Spike's Pub in San Luis Obispo and Cookie Crock Warehouse in Morro Bay. Here are some of the other local businesses that have closed their doors.

A large, two-story furniture store is being proposed for one leg of what used to be an L-shaped parking lot for the long-shuttered Brambles Dinner House on Cambria’s Burton Drive.

The project plan is up for review by the North Coast Advisory Council at its July 17 meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at Robobank, 1030 Main St. The new rectangular building would be added to an area that backs up to existing buildings on Burton. Those structures and businesses are owned by other people.

Entry into the retail furniture-and-home-décor sales building, which is shown plans done by RRM Design Group at 11,443 square feet, would be from West Street and the parking lot. But large doors facing the parking lot on the south side would allow deliveries to be made from that paved, off-street area.

What’s left of the parking area — 44 vehicle spaces and four for motorcycles — would be repaved. The 1.04-acre site is also bounded by Burton and Santa Rosa Creek. The new plans for the Brambles site diverge from what property owner Dirk Winter had originally planned for the location, including a four-unit hotel in the existing but remodeled restaurant building, a new two- story, six-unit hotel building and a new 775-square-foot retail building.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other uses had also been considered in the years since he bought the property. Extensive landscaping is also included in the plans submitted to San Luis Obispo County.

Winter apparently already has a tenant for the furniture-store building. Meanwhile, work continues on the nearly 8,000-square-foot former restaurant building, which is to be converted to retail use, NCAC Land Use Committee members were told during a recent site visit.

Extensive work has been done and is continuing on the antique building, parts of which were built in the 1870s. Winter said in 2017 that the revised building won’t include a restaurant because doing so would have required replacing and redoing too many of the essential components, making a restaurant update much too expensive.