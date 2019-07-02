No theater in Cambria? No worries. Catch a movie anyway at these local spots

No movie theater in Cambria? Never fear, various local venues are screening films this summer anyway, and the Hearst Castle Theater in San Simeon has daily continuous daytime showings of a Castle-related film.

Movies in the Garden

Thursday nights through Aug. 15 (except July 4), free “Movies in the Garden” of the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. Movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen. Moviegoers can begin to gather at 7:30 p.m.

They are encouraged to bring pillows, blankets and sweaters or jackets (it gets cool at night!). Hot dogs, snacks and a variety of beverages will be available to purchase. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Well-behaved pets on a leash are welcome. Movies to be shown include “Mary Poppins Returns (July 11), “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (July 18), “Space Jam” (July 25), “The Avengers” (Aug. 1), “Wonder Park” (Aug. 8), and “Shrek” (Aug. 15). For details, call 805-927-4200.

Centennial Film Festival

On the last Thursday of the month, Centennial Film Festival, Cambria Public Library, 1043 Main St. 3:30 p.m. Part of the celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of the county’s public libraries. Classic movies to be shown include 1939’s “Jamaica Inn,” on July 25, 1929’s “A Throw of the ice” on Aug. 29, short Buster Keaton films from the 1920s on Sept. 26, 1957’s “Funny Face” on Oct. 31. For details, call 805-927-4336.

Movie at the Castle

“Hearst Castle: Building the Dream,” Hearst Castle IMAX Theater, 100 Hearst Castle Road, San Simeon. The 40-minute film is shown 13 times a day, from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Ticket prices vary, depending on if the moviegoer is also taking a Castle tour. For details, and possible later show times, call 805-927-6811, or go to http://hearstcastle.org/theater/.

Dinner and a Movie

“Dinner and a Movie” at the Harmony Café at the Pewter Plough, 824 Main St., 805-924-1219 or www.facebook.com/harmonycafeatthepewterplough/.

Center for the Arts

Occasional films (and plays, of course!) at the Cambria Center for the Arts theater, 1350 Main St., 805-927-8190. Includes some under the auspices of the Cambria Film Festival Cinema by the Sea. https://cambriacenterforthearts.org/theatre/.