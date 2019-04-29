Firefighters attack invasive plants in Cambria — with several dozen burns

A fire crew walks up a hill during a prescribed burn by Cal Fire at the eastern end of Santa Clara Road in southeast Atascadero in 2011. Several burns are planned on the southwest side of Highway 1 in Cambria, starting Monday, April 29, 2019.

Weather permitting starting Monday, firefighters will burn brush piles along the southwest side of Highway 1 in Cambria.

Cal Fire is continuing its “Sweep the Broom out of Cambria” attack on the invasive French broom that proliferates in that community, according to an agency news release.

The burning of several dozen large brush piles will happen between Santa Rosa Creek and Fern Canyon, in cooperation with the county Air Pollution Control District, Caltrans, firefighters from Cambria Fire Department and Cal Fire.

Cal Fire estimates the burning procedures could last from two to four days

To minimize potential overnight smoke impacts, the agency said each burn will be completed by the end of the day on which it began.

The hazardous, invasive broom was removed and piled up earlier by private crews paid for with state grant funding, under the direction of the county Fire Safe Council.

If conditions aren’t suitable for the burns, they’ll be rescheduled.