Months of delays expected as work on Hwy. 1 starts between Cayucos and Harmony

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has

Heading to or from Cambria on Highway 1?

Expect some delays and ramp closures in the Harmony-to-Cayucos area through November. A $9.8 million project is resurfacing the pavement and reconstructing ramps and shoulders from Harmony Valley Road to south of 13th Street in Cayucos.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the project’s contractor. Delays are expected to be minimal. Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures on the highway from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Fridays.

Nighttime construction will also happen from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Some ramp closures will be in effect for a couple of weeks each. However, Caltrans said in a press release that no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time during the project.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Electronic message boards will inform the public about the roadwork, and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers will monitor the project site to help ensure safety for everyone, according to Caltrans.