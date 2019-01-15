Coast Unified to share superintendent with Cayucos Elementary School District

Coast Unified School District will share its new superintendent under a new agreement meant to fill the void created by the departure and retirement of former superintendent Vicki Schumacher.





Scott Smith, the current superintendent at the Cayucos Elementary School District, will now also serve in the same capacity at Coast Unified.

Coast’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Jan. 10 to approve Smith’s contract that began Monday, Jan. 14, and continues through the end of the school year.

Smith will split his time 50-50 between the two districts, according to a statement read at the board meeting.

Smith will coordinate with board President Samuel Shalhoub and middle-school principal Kyle Martin, appointed last month by the board to also be the district’s interim assistant superintendent.

Coast’s total superintendent-services costs for the balance of the school year is estimated to be $58,030, Shalhoub reported.

“By sharing the services of Scott Smith, the district obtains the services of an experienced, local superintendent and estimates its savings over this period of time to be approximately $67,956 when compared to the cost the district would have incurred had it retained its previous superintendent for this same time period,” he said.

Martin is being paid $15,000 for his interim assistant superintendent services; Shalhoub said that translates to net savings to the district estimated of approximately $43,030.

“If both districts are satisfied with this shared services model,” the board president continued, the agreement to share Smith’s services “can be renewed for up to two additional one-year periods.”

“Our district’s estimated cost for Mr. Smith’s services for the 2019-20 school year is $122,997,” Shalhoub said.

Schumacher is still on the books through June 30, as she’s being paid while officially on medical leave to use up her accrued sick-leave time.

She had accumulated 232.63 days of unused sick leave as of Aug. 31, and she’ll continue accruing sick leave until her official date of resignation, according to the official retirement agreement negotiated between Schumacher and the board.

In June, Schumacher is to receive a lump sum severance equal to her current gross monthly salary for three months. That replaces an 18-month buyout clause in her current contract.

The agreement isn’t the only cost-saving, shared-services arrangement on the North Coast. Last month, the Cambria Community Services District agreed to split with Oceano the cost and work time of that services district’s General Manager Paavo Ogren.

▪ At the same meeting, the board accepted the resignation of longtime Trustee Del Clegg, who reportedly is leaving his post due to health concerns.

Clegg’s resignation was effective Jan. 1. He and Trustee Lee McFarland ran unopposed in the 2018 election, so they were appointed in lieu of election.

The board will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, which, according to Shalhoub, “may include discussion regarding filling the trustee seat.”

In Clegg’s resignation letter, he wrote in part, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve on the board for over a decade. We have accomplished many things through these years including one-to-one computers to our students, a new sports field at Santa Lucia campus and staff-enrichment programs.”

Clegg said the district had weathered the worst recession in California “without layoffs, created new career pathways, revitalized and enhanced the ag program, music, art, academics, dual-credit classes, theater and art at the district office, and pickleball, to name a few.

“I cherish the memories of my time and efforts spent to provide well-rounded, world-class opportunities for our students, staff, and community,” Clegg said, concluding that “I will dearly miss working with everyone. I leave with confidence in the board and the district’s future.”