Coast Unified school district names interim assistant superintendent

Kyle Martin, principal of Santa Lucia Middle School, has been tapped by the Coast Unified School District Board of Trustees to be the district’s interim assistant superintendent, according to an announcement made at the board’s Dec. 13 meeting.

That meeting could be the final one for Superintendent Victoria Schumacher as the district searches for her replacement.

Martin will assume his new duties Jan. 1, 2019, continuing until the end of the 2018-2019 school year, June 30, 2019. He will receive a stipend of $15,000 distributed at a rate of $2,500 per month, while the rest of his pay and benefits as principal will remain the same, board president Samuel Shalhoub said in a statement

According to Transparent California, Martin’s 2016 pay was 118,355, plus $21,908 in benefits.

Shalhoub said later in a report on social media that the board is “still exploring the possibilities of filling the actual interim superintendent position later in January.” If someone other than Martin winds up getting that post, the Dec. 13 announcement indicated that Martin would coordinate with Shalhoub and the interim superintendent “to assure efficient administrative services during this interim period.”

The board president, who was reelected to that post Dec. 13, said the actions taken are “a direct result” of continued input by community members, some of which came during listening sessions Shalhoub and other held during November.

“There is certainly a renewed sense of unity within our organization, and our future is bright,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to partner with community members, groups, and nonprofit organizations in order to serve the educational needs of everyone within our boundaries. I encourage all of you to continue to participate in our activities, and to hold us accountable at all times. Finally, I want to thank all of you who continue to donate, volunteer, and otherwise support the school system. It is my personal honor to work with and serve you through thick and thin.”

While Schumacher’s contract with the district runs through June 30, 2019, she won’t be involved with district operations after Jan. 2, according to terms of a settlement the board negotiated in October for her resignation.

She’ll be on medical leave after that through the end of her contract.

According to the official retirement agreement, Schumacher had accumulated 232.63 days of unused sick leave as of Aug. 31, and she’ll continue accruing sick leave until her official date of resignation.

In June, she’ll receive a lump sum severance equal to her current gross monthly salary for three months, minus all required taxes and deductions, in lieu of the 18-month buyout clause in her contract.

According to Transparent California, in 2015, Schumacher’s total annual pay and benefits were approximately $255,976, including $6,915.64 in “other pay.” In 2016, her salary and benefits dropped to about $236,871, but statistics for other pay were not provided to the website.

Schumacher was hired in May 2014; her contract had been set to run through June 30, 2021.