Temporary Cambria Community Heathcare District administrator resigns duties

Jason Melendy will no longer perform the additional administrative duties he assumed temporarily at the Cambria Community Healthcare District after the September retirement of previous administrator Bob Sayers.





Melendy — who also is the district’s operations director and a full-time field paramedic — said the temporary administrative duties meant he was doing the equivalent “of three full-time jobs, and that’s way too much.”

For the extra work, he had been receiving an additional $500 per bimonthly paycheck.

Melendy’s resignation meant the district’s three new directors and a continuing board member found themselves facing some additional challenges right out of the gate following the November election – they were short one member on the board and the district was again without an administrator, temporary or otherwise.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Laurie Mileur, Igor “Iggy” Fedoroff and Bill Rice were to have been sworn in to their positions at the board’s meeting Wednesday, Dec. 12.

They join continuing member Barbara Bronson Gray.

Shirley Bianchi resigned from the board Nov. 26 due to the ill health of her husband, Bill Bianchi. The four-member board was to have selected a replacement director Dec. 12. According to the meeting’s agenda packet, applicants for the post included retired physician Miguel Hernandez and previous (two-term) board member Bob Putney, who lost by 341 votes in the Nov. 6 election, and retired physician Miguel Hernandez.

In Melendy’s monthly report to the board Dec. 12, he also asked that the board consider eliminating the operations director position and divvying up those responsibilities between three crew supervisors, which would be new job designations.

Duties of the operations director are “beyond what should be expected of one person,” he wrote, especially when that employee also is a full-time field paramedic.

In a Dec. 7 interview, Melendy said he wants to continue “working hard for the district for the rest of my career.”

The newly configured board also was to have considered revising the district’s bylaws. While most of the changes appeared to be minor copyediting, others were more sweeping.

For instance, directors were to have “unfettered access” to district documents and keys for digital access to the district office.

Another change already was implemented in the revised bylaws: Board members, who previously had been called trustees, are now referred to as directors.

For details, go to www.cambria-healthcare.org.