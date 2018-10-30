Cambria heads to the polls Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know before you vote

Early voting has begun in the 2018 mid-term election. As campaigning gears up for the final weekend before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, candidates are making a last push for those coveted blacked-out ovals on voters’ ballots.

Area voting happens at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., although lots of local voters opted for mail-in ballots, as was the case elsewhere in the county. In fact, a county Clerk-Recorder Office announcement on the county website said on Monday, Oct. 29, that “nearly 130,000 ballots have been issued to permanent vote-by-mail voters and those requesting ballots for this election, equating to 75 percent of the record- breaking 172,544 registered voters for a gubernatorial general election, eclipsing the all-time record of 168,257 voters during the 2016 presidential election.”

Cautious voters who haven’t yet put their completed ballots in the mail, and who are concerned that those ballots might not arrive in time, can hand deliver them by 8 p.m. on Election Day to a polling place or the county Clerk-Recorder Office, 1055 Monterey St., Suite D-120. That office also will be open for elections business only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

On the ballot

North Coast voters will decide two elections for local government-agency boards, plus a ballot measure to increase the income for the Cambria Community Healthcare District.

Cambria Community Services District (CCSD has four candidates for two four-year terms, including incumbent Aaron Wharton, retired business manager Cindy Steidel, retired database administrator Donn Howell and naturopathic practitioner Dennis Perry. Steve Kniffen is an announced candidate for write-in votes.

Candidates for four-year terms on the Cambria Community Healthcare District (CCHD) board include incumbent Bob Putney and challengers Iggy Fedoroff (retired aerospace executive), healthcare professional Laurie Mileur and Bill Rice (retired healthcare chief financial officer).

The 2018 ballot doesn’t include elections for the Coast Unified School District Board of Trustees, San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors or the two-year CCSD term. Incumbents up for election were the only candidates to run for their offices, so they’ll be automatically appointed.

North Coast ballots also include a CCHD measure designed to raise about $237,000 a year to help offset cutbacks in Medicare and insurance payments toward ambulance and capital expenses. The measure would levy a special parcel tax of $35.04 per year per parcel for six years.

According to the measure’s description, funds raised would go only toward repairing, replacing or upgrading the ambulance fleet and healthcare facilities. None of the money would go toward salaries.

Approval of the ballot measure would require that two thirds of voters in the healthcare district vote in favor of it.