Scarecrow judges, from left, artist/instructor Yvonne Cavanagh of Bakersfield, KSBY AM news anchor Brooke Martell and David Middlecamp, photographer for The Tribune, giggle, spook and peer into a graveyard setting at Cambria Nursery. About noon on Tuesday, Oct. 2, they wound up their tour of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, after viewing, photographing and judging the exhibits that will be on display in Cambria and San Simeon throughout October.
Scarecrow judges, from left, artist/instructor Yvonne Cavanagh of Bakersfield, KSBY AM news anchor Brooke Martell and David Middlecamp, photographer for The Tribune, giggle, spook and peer into a graveyard setting at Cambria Nursery. About noon on Tuesday, Oct. 2, they wound up their tour of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, after viewing, photographing and judging the exhibits that will be on display in Cambria and San Simeon throughout October. Kathe Tanner ktanner@thetribunenews.com
Scarecrow judges, from left, artist/instructor Yvonne Cavanagh of Bakersfield, KSBY AM news anchor Brooke Martell and David Middlecamp, photographer for The Tribune, giggle, spook and peer into a graveyard setting at Cambria Nursery. About noon on Tuesday, Oct. 2, they wound up their tour of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, after viewing, photographing and judging the exhibits that will be on display in Cambria and San Simeon throughout October. Kathe Tanner ktanner@thetribunenews.com

The Cambrian

Cambria scarecrows judged by celebrity panel to kick off annual fall festival

By Kathe Tanner

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

October 02, 2018 01:25 PM

One of Cambria’s signature fall events — the monthlong Scarecrow Festival — kicked off over the weekend, and on Tuesday the entries were judged by a celebrity panel. 

Tribune photographer David Middlecamp, KSBY AM news anchor Brooke Martell and artist/instructor Yvonne Cavanagh of Bakersfield toured town to take in all of this year’s installations. Winners won’t be announced until Saturday, Oct. 20, during a joint Scarecrow Festival-Lions Club Oktoberfest on the Pinedorado grounds next to the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.

For more information on the festival, visit cambriascarecrows.com

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  