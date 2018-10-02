Cambria scarecrows judged by celebrity panel to kick off annual fall festival

One of Cambria’s signature fall events — the monthlong Scarecrow Festival — kicked off over the weekend, and on Tuesday the entries were judged by a celebrity panel.

Tribune photographer David Middlecamp, KSBY AM news anchor Brooke Martell and artist/instructor Yvonne Cavanagh of Bakersfield toured town to take in all of this year’s installations. Winners won’t be announced until Saturday, Oct. 20, during a joint Scarecrow Festival-Lions Club Oktoberfest on the Pinedorado grounds next to the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.





For more information on the festival, visit cambriascarecrows.com.

