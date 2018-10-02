Harvest Festival and walking tour are major fundraisers for Cambria Historical Society

There are many ways the Cambria Historical Society helps our community through its mission to preserve and present its heritage, and now we need to enlist your support in many ways. Memberships, donations and participation keep our doors open and the lights on. We are here for you… will you be here for us?
So today we speak of participation.
Our major fundraiser, the annual Harvest Festival, will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, with free admission to the museum grounds. Where else can you be entertained by Julia and Brett Mitchell’s Indigo Jazz while you feast on foods for sale by Soto’s True Earth Market and fruit crepes prepared on the spot by The Spot. Craft beer and wine will be available along with root beer floats and other goodies.
Families always enjoy the interactive crafts as much as their kids, so y’all come, decorate and take your own pumpkin. Artistic historical scarecrows will be exhibited outside and described inside. Artist Jim Karjala will be working on site with his watercolors for sale, and authors Betty Winter, Janice Stevens and Pat Hunter return by popular request to sell and autograph their books. Do your holiday shopping at our creative vendors’ booths and in our museum store.
Even more important financially is our Sunday, Oct. 14, Walking Tour of Historic East Village, which we have not done for several years. It’s only $25 per person, $10 for kids 16 and under, and will benefit our major projects underway besides the 10-year old museum. Moving the 1880s schoolhouse from West Village to our historic district will involve major expense before we are even able to do the logistics. This is to be be a remarkable part of our heritage.
So, please reserve now at the museum, on our website or with Events Chairman Penny Church at 805-927-1442. The 1 1/2-hour tours begin at 11 a.m. and end with dessert and beverages at our longtime business partner, Robin’s Restaurant. Knowledgeable docents will be stationed along the way to describe historic buildings beyond “everything you thought you knew” about early Cambria. An illustrated tour booklet is available at the museum.
Your tax deductible business and memberships sustain our operations, with just $100 also entitling you to a host of benefits we can discuss. Also, family memberships at $30 entitle you to free admission to our popular monthly Speakers Series held in the friendly intimacy of our parlor, with tasty tidbits and beverages beforehand.
“Another truly painless way to give to the community,” according to CHS President John Ehlers, “is to commit to bequeath funds to the Cambria Historical Society in your will. You will be enrolled in the 1866 Society, and names will be installed on a new plaque crafted by former treasurer, Roger Robinson, displayed at the Nancy Moure Resource Center next door.”
This will be an effective and tax deductible way to provide a long lasting legacy; contact John at 805-927-3065.
Located at 2251 Center Street at Burton Drive, the museum and book store are staffed by volunteers from 1-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; the heirloom gardens and backyard nursery are open all day, every day. Go to cambriahistoricalsociety.com, like us at facebook.com/cambriahistoricalsociety or call 805-927-2891 for more information.
