Cambria CSD to part ways with director after separation agreement reached

Cambria Community Services District General Manager Jerry Gruber’s last day will be Sept. 28 if a recently signed “separation agreement” holds after he was relieved of duty “without cause.”

The settlement signed Sept. 13 wouldn’t be effective until Friday, Sept. 21. Gruber waived a 21-day “consideration” period granted under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967, opting instead for a seven-day grace period in which he could revoke the agreement.

Neither the CSD nor Gruber has revealed what precipitated the separation.

Gruber served at the will of the board, and his employment contract could be “terminated without cause, for any reason.” However, that’s not supposed to happen within three months of an election at which a board member is elected. Gruber waived that provision, according to the separation agreement.

Under the separation agreement, Gruber would be paid a “lump-sum, cash payment equal to nine months’ salary,” plus the cost of COBRA insurance for that period of time, plus accrued compensation and benefits.

The district hasn’t yet released what that will cost, but Gruber’s current contract pays him more than $170,000 a year, plus benefits.

In the agreement, both sides waived the right to file lawsuits, claims and a host of other legal maneuvers against the other party.

In the week between the agreement’s effective date and Gruber’s last day, he can work remotely, according to the document.

The board met in another closed session Monday, Sept. 17, to discuss how and when to hire an interim and/or permanent general manager, but there was no reportable action, according to Board President Amanda Rice.

She said district clerk Monique Madrid will be in the acting GM position until the board takes further action, according to the terms of Gruber’s October memo designating Madrid as such whenever he was absent.