Cambria CSD board discussing fate of general manager Jerry Gruber

Directors of Cambria’s services district are scheduled to meet Wednesday, Sept. 12, to discuss again in closed session the discipline/dismissal/release of General Manager Jerry Gruber.
Also on the agenda for the 10 a.m. meeting at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., is possible public employment of an interim general manager.
Members of the public can comment before the board sequesters behind closed doors. Attendees who wait or come back at the end of the closed session can hear a report of actions taken by the board, if any.
Following an Aug. 30 closed-session, district board members unanimously authorized their district counsel to “negotiate a separation agreement” with Gruber’s attorney.
The board hasn’t revealed why it’s taking that action, a reticence likely due to legal constraints on information that can and cannot be shared about employee negotiations.
CCSD provides water and sewage-treatment service and administers the Cambria Fire Department, the Veterans Memorial Building and hundreds of acres of open-space and park lands.
