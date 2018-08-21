Bridge work along Hwy. 1 in Big Sur to cause delays

California’s additional gas taxes are paying off in repairs to the Big Sur stretch of Highway 1 from Willow Creek to Garrapata Creek, in Monterey County, according to Caltrans.

Funds from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, have allowed the agency to accelerate pace of repairs to eight bridges along that 55-mile stretch of All-American Road and scenic byway.

Four to five million people visit the Big Sur area each year, with most traveling on the iconic 100 miles of highway from Cambria to Carmel. The busy two-lane route hugs the scenic coastline, and showcases spectacular oceanfront views.

“The public will benefit greatly from this eight-bridge project that makes much-needed repairs to these deteriorating structures,” Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said.

Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said: “Safety improvements to Highway 1 now are key for motorists to be able to enjoy safer and smoother travel for years.”

American Civil Constructors West Coast of Benicia won the $4.4 million bridge-repair contract. The project isn’t connected to work to repair sections of the highway damaged by massive rockslides.

Crews will fill potholes and repave all eight bridges. Work began in early July, and motorists will continue to encounter up to 20-minute, one-way traffic controls overnight Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Friday morning from midnight to 6 a.m.

Daytime work hours Monday through Thursday are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials and/or construction-related issues. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for possible delays.

The work is unrelated to repairs being completed on Highway 1 sections that were affected by massive area rockslides.

More information and updates on projects can be found at dot.ca.gov/d5/ or on Twitter via @CaltransD5.

Caltrans officials say SB 1 provides an ongoing funding increase of about $1.8 billion annually for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the state highway system. They add that those funds will enable Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges and 55,000 culverts by 2027.