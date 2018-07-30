Sorry, Big Sur fans. More road closures are coming to Highway 1

When Caltrans opened the reconstructed Mud Creek section of Highway 1 north of Ragged Point on July 18, officials warned that ongoing roadwork there and elsewhere along the Cambria-to-Carmel Big Sur stretch of highway could produce some short-term closures.





Here it comes: Officials at the state road agency announced Monday that emergency retaining-wall work in the Paul’s Slide area will trigger three overnight closures starting Sunday, Aug. 5.

Caltrans advises motorists and cyclists to plan around the three nighttime closures that will prevent northbound and southbound traffic from getting through the area. The area is 21.6 miles north of the San Luis Obispo-Monterey county line.

The road is expected to be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Aug. 5 to 6, Aug. 6 to 7 and Aug. 7 to 8. It’s estimated that work will be complete by 6 a.m. Aug. 8.

John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo is the contractor.

While storm damage was exponentially worse at the massive Mud Creek landslide that kept the highway closed for 14 months, land movement at Paul’s Slide “remains active and continues to be monitored,” according to Caltrans.

Traffic has been controlled there for a year by a temporary traffic signal, which will remain in place.