Rescuers rush to save woman dangling off Santa Barbara cliff. It was a mannequin

A cliff rescue in Santa Barbara took a turn for the weird Monday afternoon when firefighters discovered a movie mannequin clinging to the rocks, firefighters say.

Passersby had called 911 to report a woman dangling from a cliff over Hope Ranch Beach at 3:49 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported on Twitter.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the “woman” was actually a mannequin left over from a movie shoot days before, firefighters said.

Along with fire engines and trucks, the response also included drones and utility vehicles.

But firefighters weren’t put out by the unnecessary call.

“Better to call than not!” the Twitter post reads.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 1:57 PM.