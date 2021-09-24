Man injured near Avila Beach after falling from cliff

Cal Fire rescuers responded to PirateÕs Cove near Avila Beach, California, after a man was unable to climb back up the cliff off Cave Landing Road. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A 66-year-old man was injured Friday after he fell off a cliff at Pirate’s Cove near Avila Beach, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

Cal Fire responded to a call for a cliff rescue at 12:25 p.m. Friday near Cave Landing Road, just beyond the Pirate’s Cove parking lot at Pirate’s Cove, the agency said via Twitter.

The man had climbed down the beach and was heading back up when he slipped halfway up the climb, Cal Fire public information officer Adan Orozco said.

The man suffered minor injuries and was disoriented, Orozco said. A cut was visible on his leg.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and San Luis Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 2:12 PM.