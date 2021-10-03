Firefighters battle blaze in SLO creek near Highway 101 off-ramp

A fire burned Sunday morning in San Luis Obispo Creek near Los Osos Valley Road and Highway 101.

Firefighters from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and Cal Fire fought the blaze at the northbound off-ramp about 7 a.m., according to San Luis Obispo City Fire Battalion Chief Ray Hais.

Hais said the fire was “mostly likely caused by (a homeless) encampment down there that got away.”

The flames burned a 40- by 40-foot spot of heavy vegetation and brush, according to Hais.

No one was injured by the fire.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 10:06 AM.