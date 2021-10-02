Colony Days returns to Atascadero with a parade, food and fun

The Atascadero High School Band marches in the Colony Days Parade on Saturday in Atascadero. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Colony Days returned to downtown Atascadero on Saturday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the event didn’t include the popular Tent City exhibit this year, a variety of activities brought out hundreds of people on a warm October day.

Highlight of the morning was the Colony Days Parade, which featured 42 entries including local marching bands, classic cars, dancers, fire engines and more.

After the parade, food, vendors, dog races and activities for kids entertained visitors at Sunken Gardens.