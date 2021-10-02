Local

Body found near Highway 101 in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully Noozhawk.com

Stock photo

For the second time in a week, California Highway Patrol officers in northern Santa Barbara County were investigating an unusual incident on Thursday after a man was found dead near Highway 101.

At 9:53 a.m., CHP dispatchers received a call about a body on the right shoulder of the Donovan Road offramp from southbound Highway 101, at the north end of Santa Maria, Officer Benjamin Smith said.

Officers found a Hispanic male deceased near the perimeter fence on the freeway side and under a tree, Smith added.

Officers interviewed the person on scene who located the body and determined he was not involved, Smith said.

The investigation was continuing, but officials do not believe the incident involved a homicide.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On the morning of Sept. 26, CHP officers from Buellton began investigating after a man was found dead near Highway 246 and Sweeney Road, just east of Lompoc

Investigators were trying to determine if the 34-year-old man had been struck and killed in a possible hit-and-run collision.

The names of the two men were released pending notification of family members, authorities said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service