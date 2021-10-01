Local

Neighbors find ‘human head’ in Arroyo Grande yard — or so they thought

David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a rural Arroyo Grande home Thursday afternoon for what could have been a hair-raising scene — instead, they found a head-scratching (yet harmless) mystery.

SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said detectives and the Coroner’s Unit were called out to a home on Quarter Horse Lane around 4:30 p.m. after neighbors reported “something suspicious in a backyard.”

According to Cipolla, neighbors said they found a “partially buried human head.”

After a thorough investigation, Cipolla said the head was “eventually determined to not be real.”

“It was a fake human head,” he said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cipolla said the office does not know why the fake head was in the yard.

No further details on its source or where the investigation might be headed next were available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service