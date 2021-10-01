Neighbors find ‘human head’ in Arroyo Grande yard — or so they thought

dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a rural Arroyo Grande home Thursday afternoon for what could have been a hair-raising scene — instead, they found a head-scratching (yet harmless) mystery.

SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said detectives and the Coroner’s Unit were called out to a home on Quarter Horse Lane around 4:30 p.m. after neighbors reported “something suspicious in a backyard.”

According to Cipolla, neighbors said they found a “partially buried human head.”

After a thorough investigation, Cipolla said the head was “eventually determined to not be real.”

“It was a fake human head,” he said.

Cipolla said the office does not know why the fake head was in the yard.

No further details on its source or where the investigation might be headed next were available.