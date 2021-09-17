Local

Thousands of SLO County customers once again without power

More than 3,600 customers were without power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday morning, according to PG&E.

According to PG&E’s outage map, roughly 3,625 customers in rural parts of North County were without electricity as of early Friday morning. This included households in Creston, areas east of Santa Margarita and areas south of Lake Nacimiento.

According to PG&E, crews were assessing the cause of the outages and power could be restored to some by as soon as 12:45 p.m.

Friday’s outage is at least the fourth major power outage to be reported in SLO County this month.

Other outages have impacted residents in Creston, Lake Nacimiento, Pozo, San Miguel, Santa Margarita and Templeton.

On Thursday, PG&E confirmed that the utility company has “heightened the settings” on its equipment to be more sensitive to problems that may create wildfire-causing sparks — a change that will likely lead to more frequent and longer-lasting outages in the future.

