Look out for rocket parts — Vandenberg warns of ‘unsafe’ debris after launch explosion

If you notice something that looks like rocket parts bobbing in the waves on your next walk on the beach, stay far away — officials say it could be “unsafe” debris from the Firefly rocket explosion on Thursday.

Firefly Aerospace attempted to launch its first ever rocket into orbit Thursday, but an anomaly saw the rocket burst apart in a fiery explosion instead. Now parts from the rocket, which was above the Pacific Ocean at the time of the explosion, could make their way to shore.

Vandenberg Space Force Base has cautioned the public to stay far away from any found debris, saying it “should be considered unsafe.”

The base says all recreational facilities, including beaches on the base, that were closed for the launch will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing investigation into what happened.

If you see or suspect debris in your area, you are advised to stay at least 50 feet away and report any findings to the Firefly Aerospace Inc. hotline at 805-605-2734.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.