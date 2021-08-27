Coroner names 4 people killed in fatal Highway 101 crashes near Goleta

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes that killed four people west of Goleta early Wednesday morning. A Solvang man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 near the Winchester Canyon Road exit. Noozhawk.com

The Coroner’s Bureau on Thursday released the names of four Santa Barbara County residents who were killed in vehicle crashes on Highway 101 bear Goleta on Wednesday morning.

There were two separate collisions early that morning, between 2:10 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., that are being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

“At this point, we don’t know if the two crashes are connected; it’s still under investigation,” Santa Barbara CHP public information officer Jonathan Gutierrez said Thursday morning.

A two-vehicle collision was reported on northbound Highway 101 around 2:10 a.m., near the Winchester Canyon Road exit.

A sedan driver in the right-hand lane collided with another vehicle in that lane. The driver swerved onto the right shoulder, and the vehicle eventually came to a stop between the two lanes of the highway, according to the CHP.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Cameron Martinez, 31, of Solvang.

The other involved vehicle fled the scene, according to the CHP.

A second two-vehicle collision was reported near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road around 2:18 a.m. A Volkswagen driver was traveling northbound and then crossed over the dirt center divider of the highway into the southbound lanes, the CHP said.

The wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle, a Ford Expedition. The Volkswagen driver and the driver and passenger of the Expedition died of their injuries and were pronounced deceased by the Coroner’s Office, according to the CHP.

The Coroner’s Office identified those three people as Natalia Stallworth, 28, of Santa Barbara, Daniel Garcia, 25, of Santa Maria, and Eryka Lopez, 23, of Santa Maria.

Stallworth was in the Volkswagen, and Garcia and Lopez were in the Expedition, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Along with the CHP, personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the crash scenes.