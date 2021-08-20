Local

Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in SLO’s Irish Hills

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire behind The Home Depot in the Irish Hills in San Luis Obispo.
Crews are responding to a vegetation fire behind The Home Depot in the Irish Hills in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo city firefighters and Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire in the Irish Hills Natural Reserve area on Friday evening.

The fire was reported to be burning on the opposite side of the hill behind the Irish Hills Shopping Plaza, which includes The Home Depot and Costco.



As of 5:50 p.m., the fire was less than a quarter of an acre in size, with potential to grow to five acres, according to a San Luis Obispo City Fire tweet.

According to emergency scanner traffic, crews on scene were attempting to get a view of the fire, which is in a difficult to access area on the hillside.

