Woman shot during ‘armed family disturbance’ in Grover Beach, police say

A woman was shot in the leg Thursday night during an “armed family disturbance,” according to Grover Beach police.

According to a Grover Beach Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North 16th Street just after 6 p.m. for a report of an “armed family disturbance with shots fired.”

Officers at the scene contacted an adult woman outside of the home and determined there were two more adults still inside. One was a male adult who was armed with a pistol, according to the release.

The officers established a perimeter around the home with assistance from the Arroyo Grande Police Department, Pismo Beach Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Probation.

After a half hour, a second adult woman ran from the home and was contacted by officers. She appeared to have been shot in the leg, according to the release.

The adult man left the home unarmed about 30 minutes after the second woman ran out, and he followed the commands of officers before being taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

The woman who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is being treated.

Detectives with the Grover Beach Police Department are conducting the investigation. Additional details are expected to be released Friday.