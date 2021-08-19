Man found floating facedown in ocean near Avila Beach

The Port San Luis Harbor Patrol recovered a man who was reportedly floating facedown in the ocean off the shore of Pirates Cove near Avila Beach.

An unconscious man was found floating facedown in the Pacific Ocean near Avila Beach on Thursday, according to Cal Fire public information officer Adan Orozco.

Shortly after reports came in at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire crews from Avila Beach and a Port San Luis Harbor Patrol crew launched boats in the water to find and rescue the man, Orozco said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was unresponsive when rescuers reached him off the south end of Pirate’s Cove near Fossil Point, Orozco said.

He was brought into a Harbor Patrol boat and transported to the Port San Luis boat launch while the crew performed CPR, Orozco said.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for further care, Orozo said.

His condition was unknown as of Thursday afternoon.