What should the downtown SLO of the future look like? Help us find out

If you’ve been to downtown SLO recently, you might have noticed the large number of “for lease” signs and vacant spaces scattered throughout the heart of the city.

In 2020, a number of business in the area shut their doors, with many citing the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason they were closing.

Given that, The Tribune decided it would be a good time to take a closer look at downtown and find out what you, our readers, would like to see there.

Through our series, Designing Downtown, we’ll look at your suggestions for how to use the numerous vacant spaces there, as well as how the area should evolve as a destination and business hub in the coming years.

Do you want more pop-up shops and makers’ markets? Tell us.

How about more entertainment options like a roller rink or concert spaces? Let us know that, too.

What about affordable housing or neighborhood market additions? We want to hear it.

Fill out the form below to let us know your ideas. Think big and small, but most of all, think what you would most like to see happen in downtown.

Having trouble seeing the form? You can also go here to fill it out, or you can send your thoughts to reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.

