It’s getting more expensive to park in downtown SLO. Here’s what you’ll pay

Drivers in San Luis Obispo will pay more to park downtown after new rates went into effect this week.

Starting Thursday, hourly rates in city parking garages rose from $1.25 to $1.50, though daily maximum rates have been cut by more than half.

The new maximum rates for daily parking dropped from $12.50 to $6 to offer incentives to those seeking to visit downtown for longer periods; overnight parking rates prices at $15 (from midnight to 5 a.m.).

Also coming soon are increases to the cost of on-street parking.

On July 19, street spaces will go up by 25 cents per hour. New rates will range from $1.25 to $2 per hour depending on the street zone, compared with rate of $1 to $1.75 hourly currently.

And enforcement hours will lengthen, lasting until 9 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Street parking enforcement will take place between 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday for metered spaces.

The new rates come amid proposals for future increases in the next few years to help pay for maintenance and costs associated with the estimated $43 million planned new Palm-Nipomo street garage.

“We’ve deferred rate increases over the years, and the city needs to keep up with costs,” said Gaven Hussey, SLO’s parking program manager. “We haven’t had a substantial increase over the years. We’re well below where Pismo Beach has been for awhile (with its parking rates).”

Other SLO parking changes planned

The City Council had approved the news rates to take effect on July 1, 2020, but they were deferred to this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers still can take advantage of one free hour of parking in garages over the next year. But starting July 1, 2022, the first 60 minutes of free garage parking will be eliminated and motorists will be charged (with a 15-minute grace period upon entry before hourly rates kick in).

Hussey said that if the parking budget allows, the city still may postpone implementation of the first-hour free until after 2022.

“The elimination of the first 60 minutes free next year is something we’re still looking at based on our budget projections at mid-year,” Hussey said.

Coming up, the city has proposed additional parking rate increases for 2023 and 2025, which will need to be addressed at future city budget discussions (the City Council has not yet passed those new rates).

Those include hourly parking garage rates of $1.75 ($7 daily maximum) starting July 1, 2023, and $2 ($8 daily maximum) starting July 1, 2025.

“We have debt service and maintenance costs for the new parking structure that require capital to fund,” Hussey said.

Hussey said the city plans to start utility work and site preparation on the Palm-Nipomo garage this year, anticipating completion by fall 2024-25.

The City Council also plans to hold a study session at its meeting on July 20 on the possibility of making its downtown parklet program permanent.

“Issues to be considered include positive and negative impacts to local businesses, parking, downtown vitality and active transportation,” the city’s website notes.