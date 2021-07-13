SLO County man killed in Highway 101 motorcycle crash near Santa Margarita

siren

An Atascadero man died Monday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car on Highway 101 at Tassajara Creek Road near Santa Margarita, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Randolph Earl, 67, was riding his black 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 when Marcos Guerrero, 45, of Sacramento, turned left onto Tassajara Creek Road directly in front of him, the CHP wrote in a news release.

At about 9:40 p.m., Earl crashed into the passenger side of Guerrero’s 2021 Jeep and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to the CHP.

Authorities took Earl to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he later died of his injuries, the CHP said.

Guerrero did not sustain any injuries in the collision, according to the agency.

No alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, the CHP said.

This marks the second fatal motorcycle crash in San Luis Obispo County on Monday.

Another motorcyclist died in Grover Beach on Monday afternoon after crashing into an SUV at the intersection of Fourth Street and Newport Avenue, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.