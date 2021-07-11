Did you see the goats on SLO’s Terrace Hill? Here’s what the animals were doing

Goats and sheep munch on dry annual grasses and anise plants on the hillside below the plateau on Terrance Hill in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon. This goat smiles at the camera. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A total of 240 goats and sheep could be seen munching dry grass and weeds Thursday on the slopes of Terrace Hill in San Luis Obispo.

The animals were visible on the hillside from several spots around San Luis Obispo.

The Boer goats and Barbados sheep are owned by The Goat Girls, run by Beth Reynolds of San Luis Obispo. She regularly leases herds to clear weeds and brush all around the Central Coast.

Reynolds said San Luis Obispo’s Natural Resources Department has hired her herd for the past three years to reduce brush on Terrace Hill for fire safety. The herd was slated to be finished grazing on Sunday.

Reynolds is a Cal Poly lecturer who has taught sheep and goat production for the last nine years.

“The goats and sheep like the annual grasses and anise plants around the Terrace Hill slopes,” she said.