Fire sets 2 cars ablaze at Nipomo auto wrecking yard, closing nearby road
A fire at a Nipomo auto wrecking yard set two vehicles ablaze Wednesday morning as black smoke above the business.
Cal Fire public information officer Adan Orozco said the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday at R&R Auto Wrecking, 738 Sheridan Road off Willow Road in Nipomo.
Fire crews had the blaze under control as of noon, and were mopping up, Orozco said.
Explosions were heard in the area, according to scanner traffic.
Sheridan was blocked to the public as fire officials continued their work at the site.
Orozco said he didn’t know the cause of the fire, and was planning to follow up with crews on scene.
