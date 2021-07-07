Local

Fire sets 2 cars ablaze at Nipomo auto wrecking yard, closing nearby road

A fire at R&R Auto Wrecking in Nipomo on Wednesday morning caused damage to two vehicles.
A fire at R&R Auto Wrecking in Nipomo on Wednesday morning caused damage to two vehicles. Courtesy Cal Fire

A fire at a Nipomo auto wrecking yard set two vehicles ablaze Wednesday morning as black smoke above the business.

Cal Fire public information officer Adan Orozco said the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday at R&R Auto Wrecking, 738 Sheridan Road off Willow Road in Nipomo.

Fire crews had the blaze under control as of noon, and were mopping up, Orozco said.

Explosions were heard in the area, according to scanner traffic.

Sheridan was blocked to the public as fire officials continued their work at the site.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Orozco said he didn’t know the cause of the fire, and was planning to follow up with crews on scene.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
  Comments  
Fourth of July Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service