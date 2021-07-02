52 units of affordable housing coming to Grover Beach. ‘This is a historic happening’

The Grover Beach City Council gave the thumbs up for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo’s preliminary application to build a new complex on Grand Avenue. City of Grover Beach

A new housing project that would bring 52 affordable units to Grover Beach is moving forward.

At its meeting Monday night, the Grover Beach City Council gave the thumbs up for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo’s preliminary application to build a new complex on Grand Avenue.

“This is a beautiful project,” Councilman Dan Rushing said during the meeting. “It’s beautiful in design. It’s beautiful in concept. It’s beautiful because 52 families are going to have a place that they can afford to live in in Grover Beach and I’m very, very hopeful that we can see this through to the end.”

The project will still have to return to the city’s Planning Commission for official approval at a later meeting.

If it is approved, the development would be the first Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo project in the city. The nonprofit organizations have developed affordable housing projects throughout the Central Coast, including the Five Cities.

“This is a historic happening,” HASLO Executive Director Scott Smith said. “HASLO has built affordable housing in almost every community in this county, as has Peoples’ Self-Help. Grover has been the glaring exception. I know that’s not because you haven’t wanted it and you haven’t tried: There is no place to build the housing.”

Until now, that is.

The proposed development is located at 1206 West Grand Ave. and 164 South 13th St. on multiple parcels of land including the city-owned Cleaver Park property.

The project consists of two three-story buildings totaling approximately 44,745 square feet, which would be connected by a pedestrian bridge on the second and third floors, according to a staff report. The 52 units would be divided into 24 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments.

It would also feature on-site laundry facilities; a multi-purpose room for resident use; a community garden; outdoor common area space that includes a barbecue area, benches, picnic tables and a 750-square-foot sports court.

The project would help the city meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals.

According to the report, Grover Beach currently has only 15 rental units that are deed restricted as very-low and low-income, though its RHA calls for it to build or plan for 148 very-low and low-income units by 2028.

What happens to Cleaver Park benches?

A commercial building located on the property would have to be demolished, according to the report.

Two memorial benches that were installed at a pocket park on the property known as Cleaver Park would also have to be removed, though the council might pursue an alternative exhibit to honor the Cleaver family, which donated the property to the city in 2014.

The applicant has offered to recognize both the Cleaver family and Clifford Clark, who fundraised for the benches, by naming the proposed development “Cleaver & Clark Commons.”

A 100-year-old oak tree would also be removed from the property.